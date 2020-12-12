e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Afghan Army counterattacks in Kandahar, leaves 90 Taliban killed

Afghan Army counterattacks in Kandahar, leaves 90 Taliban killed

According to the press release, the army repelled Taliban attacks in the Panjwai, Zhari, Arghandab and Maiwand districts of Kandahar.

world Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 19:33 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Kandahar
The ministry said Afghan servicemen had found and defused 15 anti-vehicle mines and destroyed a batch of Taliban weapons.
The ministry said Afghan servicemen had found and defused 15 anti-vehicle mines and destroyed a batch of Taliban weapons.(Reuters file photo for representation )
         

Clashes between the Afghan National Security Forces and the Taliban in the southern province of Kandahar have left 90 terrorists killed, the Afghan Defense Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

“During the clashes, 90 Taliban terrorists were killed and nine others wounded,” the ministry said.

According to the press release, the army repelled Taliban attacks in the Panjwai, Zhari, Arghandab and Maiwand districts of Kandahar.

The ministry said Afghan servicemen had found and defused 15 anti-vehicle mines and destroyed a batch of Taliban weapons, which the radical group was expected to use in terrorist activities.

Responding to the press release, the Taliban denied any clashes had happened in Kandahar at all, adding that it endured no casualties and that the Kabul-declared toll of killed militia was anyway too high to be true.

According to the radical group, the Afghan military issued the press release as part of propaganda to give false assurances to its demoralized soldiers.

tags
top news
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar meets farmers’ leaders from Haryana
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar meets farmers’ leaders from Haryana
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
Most workers at lunch, major tragedy averted at Hyderabad explosion site: TRS legislator
Most workers at lunch, major tragedy averted at Hyderabad explosion site: TRS legislator
Bihar youth’s arduous journey from working at snack factory to becoming Army officer
Bihar youth’s arduous journey from working at snack factory to becoming Army officer
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In