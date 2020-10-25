e-paper
Afghan forces say they killed Al-Qaeda terrorist al-Masri

Afghan forces say they killed Al-Qaeda terrorist al-Masri

The special operation was carried out in the Andar district of Ghazni province in Afghanistan’s eastern region, according to the statement released by the country’s National Directorate of Security

Oct 25, 2020
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Ghazni
Afghan forces have killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, a senior Al-Qaeda mastermind for the Indian subcontinent, the country’s National Directorate of Security said in an e-mailed statement.

The special operation was carried out in the Andar district of Ghazni province in Afghanistan’s eastern region, according to the statement.

Al-Masri, also known as Husam Abd-al-Rauf, is an Egyptian national who figured in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s(FBI) list of most wanted terrorists. The US issued a federal arrest warrant in 2018 after he was charged with conspiracy to kill American nationals and providing material support and resources to foreign terrorist organizations, according to information on the FBI’s website.

