Afghan security forces kill 11 Taliban terrorists in Kandahar
The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) killed 11 Taliban terrorists and wounded another 4 in the Babur area of Arghandab district, Kandahar province, the Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.
The operation conducted by the ANDSF with the help from the air force aimed to clear the Babur area from the Taliban insurgents. The local Babur school, closed for a long period of time due to security reasons, has now reopened to students.
The Taliban controls around three-thirds of Afghan territory, including all districts around the capital.
Despite the claims of general support in the controlled lands, the Taliban continue to oppose all attempts at holding democratic elections in the country. The peace efforts also appeared to be undermined by the Joe Biden administration's ongoing revision of the Taliban-US deal, signed by Donald Trump administration in February 2020.
West Africa guards against Ebola as cases rise in Guinea
- Guinea was at the epicenter of the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, which infected more than 45,000 people in West Africa, killing more than 11,000. The latest outbreak couldn’t have come at a worst time as countries grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Gunmen kidnap 'hundreds' of schoolboys in Nigeria: Report
- The attackers wearing military uniforms stormed the Government Science College in "huge numbers" in the town of Kagara in Niger state late on Tuesday, herding the students into a nearby forest, the sources said.
