Afghanistan's 6.3 magnitude earthquake kills at least 7, injures over 150; tremors caught on camera

At least seven people have been killed after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Monday morning. Citing the local health directorate, Reuters reported that a total of 150 people have also been injured due to the powerful tremors in the city of Mazar-e Sharif. Monday's earthquake comes months after a magnitude 6 earthquake left at least 800 people dead and even more injured. (X/@NilofarAyoubi)

As rescue efforts continue in one of Afghanistan's largest cities, the death toll is expected to rise.

Monday's earthquake comes months after a magnitude 6 earthquake left at least 2,200 people dead and even more injured.

While initial reports suggested the magnitude of the quake was 6.2 on the Richter scale, the US Geological Survey said the magnitude stood at 6.3. Furthermore, the tremors prompted the USGS to issue an orange alert in its PAGER system, which indicates that "significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread."

Tremors caught on camera

As social media floods with images of destruction in Afghanistan, CCTV footage from a house in Mazar-e Sharif has gone viral for capturing the moment the earthquake struck the Afghan city

WATCH | CCTV captures tremors on cam

As per the USGS, the earthquake hit at a depth of 28 km (17.4 miles) near Mazar-e Sharif, which has a population of about 523,000.

As rescue efforts continue, Reuters reported that the country's national disaster management agency said the details regarding casualties and damage would be shared later.

Other videos on social media show rescue efforts being carried in the area to save those who have been caught in the rubble and fallen debris.

In one such video shared on X, rescuers can be pulling what appeared to be dead bodies from rubble and searching for any other people who may have been caught in the destruction.

2200 killed after August earthquake

Earlier in August, the Taliban administration in Afghanistan stated that at least 2,200 people had been killed due to the 6.0 magnitude earthquake.

Also Read | ‘No skin contact with males’: Afghan women left under earthquake rubble. Courtesy - Gender rules

Previous estimates, as per Taliban spokespersons, stood at 1,400 killed and over 3,000 injured. However, this figure increased as rescue operations continued.

Due to its location on a number of fault lines where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, the landlocked country to prone to earthquakes.

Furthermore, many of the earthquakes which strike Kabul are shallow in nature, which causes high energy to be released at the surface, resulting in severe damage.