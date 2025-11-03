Magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolts Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, felt across Pakistan

A massive magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolted Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Sunday, just one day after lower magnitude tremors were felt in the region. The earthquake comes months after a magnitude 6 earthquake left at least 800 people dead and even more injured. According to BNO news, the tremors occurred at 1:29 am local time and the tremors were felt as far as Islamabad in Pakistan.(Representational Image)

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit northern Afghanistan at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) in Khulm, near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif. The tremors occurred at 1:29 am local time, and the tremors were felt as far as Kabul in Afghanistan, Mashhad in Iran and Islamabad in Pakistan, BNO news reported.

This comes a day after minor earthquakes of magnitude 4.9 struck the region late on Saturday. As per the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), tremor was felt across several nearby provinces; however, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Earlier on 31 August, an earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck the Hindu Kush region, with tremors being felt across Afghanistan's eastern border with Pakistan. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 42 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad. The death toll from the earthquake reached 800, as per the Taliban government. It was termed the deadliest earthquake to strike the region since 2023.