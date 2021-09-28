'Afghans can wait for airlift or...': Experts on escaping Taliban rule

The American citizens and allies who want to leave Afghanistan won't be able to do so for years if they wait for an airlift, Fox News reported on Monday. It quoted experts who suggested another way - by attempting a daring and life-threatening journey to escape by land.

The experts said that those trying to escape by land could encounter as many as 20 Taliban checkpoint, Fox News report further said. The experts also called for putting pressure on the Taliban or negotiate with the new rulers for a faster escape of the people from there, according to Fox News.

John Sifton, the Asia Advocacy Director for Human Rights Watch, told the news outlet that it will be a "perilous journey", but the people have "no choice".

Fox News report estimated that over 100,000 Afghan partners remain in Afghanistan. There are also about 1,000 green card holders in the war-torn country, the report further claimed.

US Representative for Michigan's third congressional district told Fox News that many are hiding in safe houses or are constantly changing locations.

Meanwhile, New York Post quoted 28-year-old Mir as saying that Taliban fighters carry out night raids now and take people out. "It has been my third time changing locations in the last couple of months," he told the Post. "I am safe because they haven't located me so far," he added.

The United States forces completed the process of leaving Afghanistan on August 31, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war.

Over 120,000 people were evacuated by the United States and its partner nations in the final frantic weeks of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.