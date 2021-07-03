Home / World News / After 20 years, US hands the Bagram base to Afghans
The Americans leave behind a piece of the World Trade Centre buried on the airstrip, and a country that may descend into war all over again.(Reuters)
The Americans leave behind a piece of the World Trade Centre buried on the airstrip, and a country that may descend into war all over again.(Reuters)
world news

After 20 years, US hands the Bagram base to Afghans

The Bagram air base is of immense strategic importance as it is 40 km north of Kabul.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:06 AM IST

The US military on Friday handed over the Bagram Air Base, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al Qaeda, to the Afghan forces. The Americans leave behind a piece of the World Trade Centre buried on the airstrip, and a country that may descend into war all over again.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan bagram air base
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.