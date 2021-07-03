After 20 years, US hands the Bagram base to Afghans
The Bagram air base is of immense strategic importance as it is 40 km north of Kabul.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:06 AM IST
The US military on Friday handed over the Bagram Air Base, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al Qaeda, to the Afghan forces. The Americans leave behind a piece of the World Trade Centre buried on the airstrip, and a country that may descend into war all over again.
