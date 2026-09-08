After Far-Right Triumph, Merz Faces Narrow Path to Save His Government

But he signaled he would stay the course on some of his signature policies. He pledged to deliver on a package of measures aimed at boosting Germany’s struggling economy, and he said his government would be unwavering in its support for Ukraine. The Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has criticized Germany’s support for Kyiv and favors stronger ties with Moscow.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz sounded both humbled and defiant when he addressed his party’s defeat on Monday. “This is the worst defeat the CDU has experienced in years, even decades,” he said. “It will of course have consequences.”

BERLIN—Germany’s embattled leader faces an uphill battle to save his government after a historic far-right victory on Sunday that could reshape the country’s political system.

Why is the AfD's rise in Saxony-Anhalt concerning for Germany's political landscape?

Why is the AfD's rise in Saxony-Anhalt concerning for Germany's political landscape?

“Giving up is no option,” said Merz.

The election defeat and sagging poll numbers have put Merz in a corner that will leave him with difficult choices, such as potentially ending the unspoken rule among Germany’s establishment parties to ostracize the far right. At stake is whether Europe’s largest economy and the region’s emerging conventional military superpower will succumb to the political instability that is crippling its neighbors from the U.K. to France.

Will the AfD run its first government? The AfD scored 43.8% of votes at Sunday’s election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, the best result since its creation. Merz’s Christian Democratic Union saw its score more than halve to 17.2%, worse than any poll had predicted.

Despite its victory, the AfD came just short of a majority of seats that would have allowed it to form a state government. Its leaders said on Monday they would approach other parties and individual state lawmakers to persuade them to back an AfD-led government.

So far, no party has said it would accept the offer and these negotiations could take weeks. As long as no new government is sworn into office, the departing CDU state premier would continue to govern in a caretaker capacity.

A small far-left group that could play kingmaker has suggested it may offer passive support to an AfD state premier. Under the state’s constitution, a head of government can be elected with a mere plurality of votes if they fail to obtain a majority in three consecutive votes in the house.

Tino Chrupalla, the AfD’s national co-chairman, seemed to reject this option on Monday, saying “we need a stable majority.”

Why is a vote in a small German state threatening Merz? Since Merz’s election in 2025, the AfD has seen its ratings soar in national polls while the CDU’s have collapsed. This is creating unease among CDU lawmakers and regional politicians, many of whom blame the government.

More than 80% of voters—and almost 60% of CDU voters—are unhappy with Merz’s work, according to an Infratest dimap poll released last week. His government is one of the least popular in German post-World War II history.

Part of the reason he is so unpopular is that Germany’s economy has been stuck in a rut. It has barely grown since 2019. A multibillion euro spending program to fix the country’s military and upgrade its decrepit infrastructure has yet to translate into higher growth.