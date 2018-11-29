Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 29, 2018-Thursday
After speeding car hits Thai elephant, animal kills driver

Man was killed by a wild elephant after his speeding car hit the animal near a national park in northeastern Thailand.

world Updated: Nov 29, 2018 18:32 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Bangkok
Image for representation purpose(HT file photo)

Police say a man was killed by a wild elephant after his speeding car hit the animal near a national park in northeastern Thailand.

Police Lt. Col. Kemchat Paedkaew says the accident occurred at dusk Wednesday on a small road that has signs telling drivers to beware of wild animals that sometimes stray from Khao Yai National Park.

He said the driver was not from the area and failed to slow down when he encountered the elephant. When the vehicle struck the elephant’s back legs, the animal responded by stomping on the car, destroying the engine and killing the driver.

Kemchat says up to two people are killed by elephants each year in areas surrounding the park.

Also read | Elephant killed by train in Assam; passengers safe

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 18:32 IST

