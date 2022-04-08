Afternoon brief: Man arrested for supplying pistol to Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
North East Delhi riots: Supplier of pistol brandished at cop arrested
Police said the accused has been involved in gunrunning for over a decade and supplied hundreds of illegal firearms and ammunition to gangsters and criminals in NCR. Read more
'When Kohli raised young players' issues about Kumble's disciplinarian approach, I spoke to Sachin Tendulkar': Vinod Rai
Vinod said he had taken the "the lead in the speaking to Sachin Tendulkar" after then India captain Virat Kohli informed him about younger players in the team feeling "intimidated" by Anil Kumble's style of coaching. Read more
Shah Rukh Khan pens warm letter for Pathaan crew member, jokes about his love for drinks
Shah Rukh Khan wrote a letter to Abhishek Anil Tiwari, an assistant director on Pathaan, which is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Read more
Mira Rajput does Yoga's Halasana in new workout pic, says 'train and meditate because your kids are watching'
Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, loves practising yoga. The 27-year-old is a fitness enthusiast just like her husband and even credits yoga for helping her get in the best shape and solving her postpartum health issues. Read more
Shehnaaz Gill sings and performs Punjabi folk dance giddha with family
Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a video to give people a glimpse of her having fun with her family. Taking to Instagram, she shared the clip that showcases her singing and performing Punjabi folk dance giddha. Read more
Russian weapons cheaper; firms keen on joint ventures, India told US: Report
India is believed to have conveyed to the United States that the alternatives to Russian weapons were too expensive, Bloomberg reported quoting people aware of India's recent exchanges with the US following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The report said India informed US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the drawbacks of alternatives to Russian weapons. In March, Nuland came to India and held a consultation with foreign secretary Harsh Shringla.
‘Judicial coup’: Imran Khan aide lashes out at SC for ordering no-trust vote
A day after a 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in a major setback to embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, unanimously set aside the National Assembly deputy speaker's dismissal of no-trust vote against the premier, Khan's aide Shireen Mazari on Friday described the development as a 'judicial coup.'
Russia assesses 'significant losses' in Ukraine invasion: ‘Huge tragedy for us’
In its most sombre assessment of the Ukraine invasion so far, Russia on Friday described the “significant losses of troops” and the extensive economic sanctions by the West as a “tragedy”. "We have significant losses of troops," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the British channel Sky News in an interview. "It's a huge tragedy for us." The brutal killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha led to a UN General Assembly vote, suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council.
Russia has fully withdrawn forces from north Ukraine, says UK
Amid indications Russia is recalibrating its strategy in Ukraine, where it has failed to make major gains despite numerical and technological edge, the United Kingdom said on Friday Moscow has fully withdrawn its forces from north Ukraine back to Belarus and Russia. Read US ends normal trade ties with Russia over Ukraine invasion However, it further said that the strategically important town of Izium continues to be under Russia's control.
Disrupted hack attempts by Russian spies targeting US, Ukraine: Microsoft
Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it had disrupted cyberattacks from Russian military spies targeted at Ukrainian, European and American entities. In a blog post, the tech giant said that a group it nicknamed “Strontium” was using seven internet domains to conduct attacks on Ukrainian institutions as well as government bodies and think tanks in the US and the European Union involved in foreign policy, without identifying any of the targets by name.
