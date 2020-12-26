e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

Shortly after the take-off, the pilots received an “engine indication” and “decided to shut down one engine,” an Air Canada spokesman said.

world Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 08:57 IST
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Boeing and operators are bracing for heightened scrutiny as the MAX returns from a 20 month safety grounding, but safety experts say such glitches are common and usually go unnoticed.
Boeing and operators are bracing for heightened scrutiny as the MAX returns from a 20 month safety grounding, but safety experts say such glitches are common and usually go unnoticed.(REUTERS)
         

An Air Canada Boeing Co 737-8 Max en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board suffered an engine issue that forced the crew to divert the aircraft to Tucson, Arizona, the Canadian airline company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Shortly after the take-off, the pilots received an “engine indication” and “decided to shut down one engine,” an Air Canada spokesman said.

“The aircraft then diverted to Tucson, where it landed normally and remains.” The incident took place on December 22.

The crew received a left engine hydraulic low pressure indication and declared a PAN PAN emergency before diverting the flight, Belgian aviation news website Aviation24.be reported.

“Modern aircraft are designed to operate with one engine and our crews train for such operations”, the Air Canada statement added.

In a response to a Reuters request for comment, a Boeing spokeswoman referred to Air Canada for information on the incident and did not provide any additional comment.

Boeing and operators are bracing for heightened scrutiny as the MAX returns from a 20 month safety grounding, but safety experts say such glitches are common and usually go unnoticed.

The ‘MAX was grounded following two crashes linked in part to flawed cockpit software. The engines were not implicated.

The United States lifted a 20-month-old flight ban on the 737 MAX last month, with the US Federal Aviation Administration outlining details of the software, system and training upgrades Boeing and airlines must complete before carrying passengers.

tags
top news
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
Farmers protest: Will there be 6th round of talks soon? 10 points
Farmers protest: Will there be 6th round of talks soon? 10 points
US doctor suffers severe allergic reaction to Moderna vaccine
US doctor suffers severe allergic reaction to Moderna vaccine
Delhi: One dead, 3 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit
Delhi: One dead, 3 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit
First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise
First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise
Covid-19: UK, South Africa strains spark a battle of mutations
Covid-19: UK, South Africa strains spark a battle of mutations
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir today
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir today
Watch: Indian Railways installs fog safety devices in trains for winter season
Watch: Indian Railways installs fog safety devices in trains for winter season
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In