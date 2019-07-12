Today in New Delhi, India
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii, 35 injured

Flight AC33 from Vancouver to Sydney hit trouble around two hours beyond Hawaii and diverted back to the US island chain’s capital Honolulu, the company said in a statement.

world Updated: Jul 12, 2019 07:36 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Montreal
Air Canada,flight,Hawaii
In this photo provided by Hurricane Fall, responders treat a passenger on an Air Canada flight to Australia that was diverted and landed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu on Thursday, July 11, 2019. The flight from Vancouver to Sydney encountered "un-forecasted and sudden turbulence," about two hours past Hawaii when the plane diverted to Honolulu, Air Canada spokeswoman Angela Mah said in a statement. (Tim Tricky/Hurricane Fall via AP)

Shocked passengers described being tossed around an Air Canada passenger jet as it hit a pocket of turbulence on its way to Australia on Thursday and was forced to make an emergency landing.

Flight AC33 from Vancouver to Sydney hit trouble around two hours beyond Hawaii and diverted back to the US island chain’s capital Honolulu, the company said in a statement.

The Boeing 777-200 landed “normally” at 6.45 am (1645 GMT), the statement went on, adding that “approximately 35 people appear to have sustained minor injuries.”

Passenger Jess Smith, told the local television station KHON that “we all hit the roof, and everything fell down... people went flying.”

The aircraft suddenly dropped, and “some people that weren’t strapped in, you saw them rise in the air and hit their heads on the roof... it was quite intense,” another traveler, Fais Asad, said to KHON.

A spokesperson from the Federal Aviation Administration quoted by Canadian broadcaster CBC said the incident took place at 36,000 feet (10,973 meters), about 600 miles (966 km) southwest of Honolulu.

The aircraft was carrying 269 passengers and 15 crew members.

Air Canada was arranging hotels and food for passengers in Honolulu and looking at resuming the flight, the statement said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 07:36 IST

