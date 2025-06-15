‘AK-like guns, pro-abortion lawmakers’ names’: What was inside Minnesota killer's 'cop' car

The law enforcement in Minnesota has launched a massive manhunt for a suspect who shot two Democratic state lawmakers, killing one and her husband and injuring the other. The agencies have described the act of violence as politically motivated attacks. Law enforcement establish a security perimeter near the residence of senior Democratic state assemblywoman, Melissa Hortman.(Reuters)

The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, who allegedly carried out the crime impersonating a police officer. He also used a vehicle resembling a cop car. "We believe he's working to potentially flee the (Minneapolis' St Paul) area," Drew Evans, superintendent of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, told reporters.

The police found "No Kings" flyers in his car and writings mentioning the names of the victims, as well as other lawmakers and officials. The police haven't confirmed that it was a hit list.

A Minnesota official told The Associated Press that the suspect’s writings also contained information targeting prominent lawmakers who have been outspoken in favour of abortion rights. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

The agencies have announced a reward of $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Who were targeted?

Democratic former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home. Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were injured at their Champlin address, about 9 miles (about 15 kilometres) away.

Boelter is a former political appointee who served on the same state workforce development board as Hoffman.

The flyers in the car also mentioned the names of the victims of the attack. He still possesses a pistol.

Encounter

At Hortman's home, the police encountered what appeared to be a police vehicle. A man dressed as a police officer opened fire at them. He later escaped on foot.

"When officers confronted him, the individual immediately fired upon the officers, who exchanged gunfire, and the suspect retreated back into the home," said a senior police official.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the front door of Hoffman’s home.

John and Yvette Hoffman each underwent surgery, according to Walz.

All you need to know about the suspect

Boelter's wife created a firm called Praetorian Guard Security Services LLC. He is the director of security patrols. The homepage says it provides armed security for property and events and features a photo of an SUV painted in a two-tone black and silver pattern similar to a police vehicle. Another photo shows a man in black tactical gear with military protective gear.

Boelter's online resume says he is a security contractor who has worked in the Middle East and Africa. Before allegedly committing the crime, he had texted his friends.

"I’m going to be gone for a while. May be dead shortly, so I just want to let you know I love you guys both, and I wish it hadn’t gone this way. … I’m sorry for all the trouble this has caused," he said.