Alexei Navalny, jailed Russian opposition leader and fierce critic of Russian President Vladimar Putin, has died, the prison service where he had been serving his sentence said on Friday. Navalny was an anti-corruption activist known for his unwavering commitment to political reform and transparency. Navalny had emerged as a leading voice for democracy in Russia despite facing numerous obstacles and threats to his safety. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands inside a glass cell during a court hearing at the Babushkinsky district court in Moscow on February 20, 2021.(AFP)

He was poisoned in 2020, sparking international outrage and raising concerns about political dissent in Russia. The incident occurred on August 20, 2020, when Navalny fell ill during a flight from Siberia to Moscow.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Navalny's team immediately suspected foul play, pointing to his long history of opposition to the Kremlin and his investigations into corruption among Russia's political elite. Initial reports suggested that Navalny may have been poisoned with a nerve agent, a suspicion that was later confirmed by independent laboratories in Germany, France, and Sweden.

The use of a nerve agent, specifically a Novichok nerve agent, raised alarm bells among experts, as it is a highly toxic chemical weapon developed by the erstwhile Soviet Union. The poisoning of Navalny drew comparisons to the 2018 poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom, which was also attributed to Novichok.

Navalny was initially treated in Siberia before being airlifted to Berlin's Charité hospital for further medical care. Despite the severity of his condition, Navalny eventually made a remarkable recovery.

The Russian government, led by President Vladimir Putin, denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning, dismissing the accusations as baseless and politically motivated. However, Navalny and his supporters remained adamant that the Kremlin was behind the attack, pointing to previous attempts on his life and the lack of accountability for those responsible.

The poisoning of Alexei Navalny prompted widespread condemnation from Western leaders and renewed calls for sanctions against Russia. The European Union and the United States imposed targeted sanctions on individuals and entities allegedly involved in the poisoning, further straining Russia's already tense relations with the West.

Despite concerns for his safety, Alexei Navalny decided to return to Russia on January 17, 2021. However, just weeks after his return, Navalny was arrested upon his arrival in Moscow and subsequently sentenced to prison.