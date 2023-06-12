‘Alien’ caught on camera? Las Vegas resident claims he captured ‘startling encounter’ with non-human creature: Watch

Over the course of many years, the matter of UFOs has been primarily associated with conjecture, theories of conspiracy, and the realm of science fiction. Nevertheless, in recent times, individuals of credibility and seriousness have begun to address the topic in a more scholarly manner. the Milky Way galaxy star cluster.(AFP)

On Sunday, a video was circulated depicting a non-human entity appearing briefly and blinking. The footage revealed a distinct form featuring two large eyes, aligning with the caller's previous description. The caller reported, “There's like an 8-foot person beside it and another one is inside and it has big eyes and it's looking at us—and it's still there”.

In the latest video, three men and a woman can be seen attempting to record a so-called the non-human creature. Notably, one of them is armed with a gun. All of them appeared visibly frightened by the presence of this non-human entity inside their truck. There has been no official statement by the

A video footage accessed by a local news entity, News Now shows one officer walking into the backyard to investigate and captures a witnesses telling the police, “I don’t believe in it but what I saw right now, I do believe in it.”

“You guys seem like legit scared so I don’t blame you,” an officer is heard replying.

However, without any concrete evidence Metro police has closed the case with no concrete answers.

Meanwhile, in an interview with News Nations, David Charles Grusch, a highly decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan and a veteran of both the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), boldly has claimed, "We are not alone." Grusch, who joined the UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) field in 2019, held a prominent role as a co-leader of the UAP portfolio for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. However, in April 2023, he made the decision to resign from his position.

During the interview, David Charles Grusch explicitly stated, "These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it space-craft if you will. Non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed." He further mentioned that initially, he was skeptical at first. Having a background in physics and working as an intelligence officer, he approached this matter with a strong inclination towards scientific knowledge and a comprehensive understanding of the intelligence field. However, numerous senior former intelligence officers, some of whom he had known throughout his entire career, approached him and confided in him about their involvement in a program. They disclosed the name of the program, which was unfamiliar to him. They provided him with oral testimony, documents, and other evidence to support their claims that there was indeed a program that the UAP Task Force was not aware of.

David highlighted, “They shut the door in my face. They denied me access to these programs”. Following this, he claims to have experienced reprisals and retaliations from higher authorities. In response to these actions, the whistleblower reported the situation to the intelligence community inspector general and subsequently filed a formal whistleblower complaint.

Extensive classified information regarding covert programs, allegedly involving the retrieval of intact and partially intact crafts of non-human origin, has been provided by the whistleblower to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General. As a result, Congress has initiated hearings to investigate the nature of these unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and assess the potential threats they may pose. Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence, Scott Bray, proclaims “If UAP do indeed represent a potential threat to our security, then the capabilities, systems, processes and sources we use to observe and study or analyze these phenomena need to be classified at appropriate levels”.