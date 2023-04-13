‘All white men should have a Black slave’: UK leader under fire over racial slur

Andrew Edwards, a UK Tory leader, is being investigated over his controversial remarks after an audio clip went viral in which he purportedly said “all white men should have a Black slave”. Andrew Edwards(Twitter )

Edwards, a County councillor and former magistrate in Pembrokeshire, Wales, is also accused of saying Black people are of “lower class” than white people, reported the Independent.

The Conservative group on Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed it was investigating the allegations against Edwards, who has not been suspended yet, according to the report.

In the clip that went viral, a man could be heard saying, “Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all. (...) I think all white men should have a Black man as a slave or Black woman as a slave, you know.”

“There’s nothing wrong with skin colour, it’s just that they’re lower class than us white people.”

It is not clear when or where the 16-second clip was recorded.

Responding to the allegations, the councillor said that “I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me. This is why I have self-referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation.”

“It is now in the hands of legal experts and the ombudsman. It would be unfair on the process for me to comment.”