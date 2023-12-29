close_game
News / World News / American hostage was killed by Hamas on October 7: Biden

American hostage was killed by Hamas on October 7: Biden

Reuters |
Dec 29, 2023 01:03 AM IST

Biden says American Judith Weinstein was killed by Hamas on Oct. 7

American Judith Weinstein, who was believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas, was killed by the Palestinian Islamist group on Oct. 7 when it attacked Israel, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, adding he was "devastated" by the news.

Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai.
Her husband, Gadi Haggai, was also killed on the same day, Biden had said last week.

