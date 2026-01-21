America’s adventurism is unsettling China

Surveying his geopolitical scorecard at the end of last year, Xi Jinping had reasons to be cheerful. China’s leader had just stared down his American counterpart, Donald Trump, in a trade war. A few weeks earlier, Mr Xi had presented a vision of an alternative world order when fellow autocrats from North Korea, Russia and elsewhere joined him at a lavish military parade in Beijing. Even in America’s own backyard, Mr Xi seemed to be frustrating American goals. He stalled Mr Trump’s efforts to force a Hong Kong-based company to sell two ports on the Panama Canal to an American-led consortium. Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Today, the world looks more unsettling for Mr Xi. America’s capture of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela robbed China of its closest partner in South America and its biggest arms buyer in the region. It also affects about 4% of Chinese crude oil imports and may force China to write off some $10bn in loans. Mr Trump’s threat to curb China’s presence in the Western hemisphere puts many other Chinese interests at risk, including ports, satellite stations, billions of dollars in trade (and a big spy base in Cuba). In Iran, meanwhile, unrest backed by American sanctions and military threats has shaken another autocracy. It supplied 12% of China’s oil imports last year and buttresses China’s heft in the Middle East.

Mr Xi probably hopes that Mr Trump’s adventurism will backfire, embroiling America in multiple crises that distract his attention from China. If America commandeers Greenland, China will relish the (probably terminal) damage that would do to NATO and American relations with Europe. But like America’s Western allies, China now understands that appeasing Mr Trump does not guarantee his moderation later. Mr Xi will be reluctant to sacrifice more of China’s interests without greater certainty about American intentions.

The Chinese leader thus faces an unfamiliar dilemma. Should he push back harder against American coercion in an effort to protect interests far from China’s shores? Or should he take the hit to his global ambitions in the hope of doing a deal with Mr Trump that helps with China’s more immediate priorities: its economy and—perhaps—progress towards unification with Taiwan? The two leaders are planning to meet at least three times this year, including at a summit in Beijing in April.

China lacks the capabilities to pull off an armed intervention in Latin America or the Middle East, despite its growing military muscle. Nor can it supply enough weapons to friendly governments to guarantee their survival. China’s arms exports to both regions account for only a small share of its global sales. Increasing them would take time and big financial outlays from buyers, or loans on a scale that China is reluctant to provide. Besides, as the biggest buyer of Chinese weapons in South America, Venezuela is now a cautionary tale for other potential buyers, given the apparent failure of its Chinese-made air defence radars.

Still, China has other tools at its disposal to obstruct American goals. The Trump administration promises to exclude China from Venezuela’s oil industry. But Chinese engineers and technology already operating in the sector may be needed to stabilise and boost production. One Chinese joint venture alone accounts for more than 10% of Venezuela’s production. China’s status as Venezuela’s biggest oil buyer in recent years also gives Mr Xi bargaining power, given that the Trump administration has already allowed some sales to Chinese refineries to resume. After all, there is limited global demand for Venezuela’s sticky, sulphurous crude. And China could exert pressure on the Chinese operations of Chevron, the only major American oil firm in Venezuela.

Chinese companies are embedded in other parts of Venezuela’s critical infrastructure, too. Its mobile-phone networks rely on technology from Huawei and zte, two Chinese telecommunications giants. zte also developed Venezuela’s “Fatherland Card” system, which is used to track voting patterns, monitor social media and ration food. Another Chinese firm provided the Maduro regime with an internet censorship system. One irony of America’s intervention is that with no plans to restore democracy, it now depends on this repressive Chinese technology to maintain political stability.

Elsewhere in Latin America, China can take steps to enhance friendly governments’ resilience. That could entail providing more equipment and training to help protect leaders, boost snooping efforts and bolster policing. China has done similar stuff across the region in recent years as part of Mr Xi’s Global Security Initiative, his blueprint for international security co-operation that prioritises sovereignty and stability. China could also share more intelligence and use its capacity to manipulate public opinion through social media to stir up anti-American sentiment.

In Iran, too, China can enhance the regime’s capacity to maintain control. Before the recent unrest, it had already quietly helped to expand surveillance architecture using drones and facial-recognition software. Chinese companies have also strengthened Iran’s internet controls, which the regime has used recently to impose blackouts. Unless the Iranian regime is toppled, such co-operation is likely to continue, according to Fan Hongda, a Chinese expert on the Middle East.

A bolder way to hamper American efforts in the Middle East would be through Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran and whose missile and drone strikes on Red Sea shipping disrupted global trade from 2023 to 2025. Although China has always denied supporting the Houthis, America has accused Chinese companies of helping the rebels acquire drone components and satellite imagery to target American warships and international vessels.

Yet the dangers of overtly impeding American goals now seem far greater. Chinese scholars are rapidly reassessing Mr Trump’s appetite for risk, including military action. “We traditionally believed that in an expansionist phase, the us would likely adopt large-scale invasions like those in Iraq and Afghanistan,” reckons Sun Yanfeng, a Latin America expert at a think-tank linked to China’s Ministry of State Security. The Venezuela raid, he suggests, shows that “the way the us asserts its hegemony and its tactics have undergone a major change.”

That will shape China’s approach to the possible summit with Mr Trump in April. After resisting America’s tariff onslaught, Chinese officials had been confident of finalising a trade deal on relatively favourable terms and possibly reaching a new understanding on Taiwan. Both might still be possible. But the viability of any agreements could also depend on the extent to which China resists the Trump administration’s broader global plans. One potential spoiler is the 25% tariff that Mr Trump threatened in January to impose on countries trading with Iran.

The question then is how extensive those global plans are. Jin Canrong, an expert on international affairs at Renmin University in Beijing, believes that an American military strike on Iran is still likely this year. He thinks the Trump administration will exert increasing pressure on left-wing regimes in Cuba, Colombia, Nicaragua and Brazil (once again). And he expects America to grab more resources in Africa, too, or at least prevent China from getting them.

The potential cost of all that, though significant, would still be manageable for China if the payoff is a sphere of influence of his own. America may not succeed in all its efforts. Even if it does, many of the governments it targets would still need to do business with China. But acquiescence would involve a big recalibration of Mr Xi’s global ambitions. And if it turns out that America wants to dominate the Western hemisphere, while still denying China its dominance of Asia, Mr Xi’s forbearance could prove a costly mistake.