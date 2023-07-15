‘Current year far from ordinary’ as United States records 30 mass killings with 29 involving guns in first half of 2023

As the United States grapples with a relentless surge in gun violence, the year 2023 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest in terms of mass killings. The country has already witnessed a staggering 30 mass killings in the first half of the year, surpassing any previous year since at least 2006. The United States has recorded 30 mass killings in the first half of 2023. These incidents have resulted in nearly 150 deaths and over 70 injuries(Pexels)

Defined as incidents where four or more people are killed (excluding the perpetrator), these mass killings have predominantly involved firearms, with 29 out of the 30 incidents involving guns. The consequences have been devastating, leaving nearly 150 people dead and over 70 injured, and experts warn that the worst may be yet to come.

The Alarming Rise in Mass Killings

Renowned mass killings expert, Professor James Alan Fox, emphasizes that the current year is far from ordinary. The frequency and severity of mass killings have reached an alarming high, setting a grim benchmark. Among the 30 mass killings recorded, eight took place in public locations, resulting in the tragic loss of 50 lives and leaving 60 individuals injured.

These public mass shootings are already surpassing the yearly average, and the nation is just halfway through 2023. From a bank shooting in Louisville to a devastating attack during a "Sweet 16" birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, the toll of these horrific incidents continues to mount, with states like Arizona, California, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee also affected.

A Disturbing Trend in Casualties

While mass killings capture headlines, mass shootings are another distressing aspect of the gun violence epidemic. The Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident with at least four individuals injured by gunfire (excluding the shooter), has recorded over 377 mass shootings in 2023.

Tragically, these shootings have claimed the lives of more than 400 people and left over 1,500 injured. Almost every state in the country has experienced a mass shooting, with only ten states—Alaska, Delaware, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming—thus far avoiding such incidents.

Also read | Fireworks fade, bullets fly! Independence Day ends in mayhem as NYPD reports 11 shot, 2 dead in ten shooting incidents

Uncertain Path Forward

While the numbers paint a grim picture, it remains uncertain whether the trends observed in the first half of 2023 will persist throughout the year. Professor James Alan Fox points out that there have been periods of welcome respite in the past, highlighting a surge in mass killings in late 2022 followed by a decline in December of that year.

The hope is that concerted efforts and increased focus on gun control measures will help curb the escalating gun violence and prevent further loss of life. However, the urgency to address this crisis remains as the nation grapples with an average of approximately 104 gun injuries every day.

Also read | 'Sideshow' chaos overtakes Oakland's Bay Area with blocked roads and guns, residents suffer war-like ‘PTSD’