'Sideshow' chaos overtakes Oakland's Bay Area with blocked roads and guns, residents suffer war-like ‘PTSD’

California's Oakland city which is already facing numerous challenges like rampant crime and a growing homeless population, now has to deal with the menace of "sideshows." What began innocently in the 1980s as car enthusiasts showing off their rides has morphed into dangerous street spectacles that disrupt communities and put lives at risk in Bay Area. From shutting down intersections to performing extreme donuts, these sideshows have become a source of concern for law-abiding citizens and the understaffed Oakland Police Department. California Highway Patrol helicopter monitoring a sideshow doing donuts at an intersection.(Goldne Gate Division Air Operations)

The situation has become so dire that even those who have lived through wars compare the experience to Post-traumatic stress disorder(PTSD). The sideshow culture has transformed into a dangerous game that threatens the safety and well-being of Oakland's neighborhoods.

Fast & Furious comes to Oakland

Sideshows have evolved into high-speed gatherings that attract hundreds of spectators. Drivers with blacked-out windows perform daring stunts, accelerating to high speeds, releasing the clutch, and spinning their cars into wild donuts.

These chaotic displays often involve illegal activities such as shooting guns into the air, wearing masks, and even pulling guns on those who capture their license plates. Oakland residents are now living in a neighborhood that feels like a scene from the "Fast & Furious" movies.

Sideshow cars burn rubber and leave skid marks in a blocked Oakland intersection(Mrinali Goyal via Storyfu)

Attempts to curb the Chaos

Brave citizens who dare to intervene in sideshows often face violent consequences. In a disturbing incident captured on camera, a man used a red bucket to confront a car spinning donuts around him, only to be viciously attacked by the crowd until he appeared unconscious.

Meanwhile, the sideshow continued, with cars screeching and skidding dangerously close. The outnumbered police can do little to stop these gatherings, as they are met with defiance and sometimes even escorted away from the scene by sideshow participants on motorcycles and SUVs.

Frustrated by the lack of police intervention, some residents have taken matters into their own hands, using heavy cables and tubs of wet sand to block streets. However, these measures are not officially sanctioned, and their effectiveness is limited. City officials, such as Councilman Noel Gallo, acknowledge the need to enforce the law for the safety of the community, but finding a solution that effectively addresses the sideshow problem remains a challenge.

City in turmoil

Oakland's Bay Area sideshow problem has grown out of control, disturbing the peace and quality of life for its residents. Sleepless nights, gunshots, and piles of trash left behind are just some of the issues faced by the community. Sideshows have become more dangerous during the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly due to the lack of alternative outlets for entertainment.

As sideshows continue to disrupt the peace in Oakland, residents are left feeling helpless. Some blame the city's permissive policies, criticizing the lack of law enforcement and calling for stricter measures to combat this public safety issue.

