Amid Covid-19 spike, UK set to open up vaccine bookings for children aged 12-15

The United Kingdom on Tuesday said it will open up bookings for vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for children between 12 and 15 years of age to speed up the inoculation process amid fears of rising infections in the country. The announcement was made by British health minister Sajid Javid who said that the national Covid-19 vaccine booking service would be opened up in order to ramp up the number of younger people receiving shots.

"I think it is important for anyone who is invited as eligible for the vaccine, including young people, that they do come forward and take up that offer," Javid told parliament, according to Reuters.

Britain, as it relaxed restrictions and reopened activities this summer, has been reporting a daily jump in new Covid-19 cases recently—much higher than in other western European countries.

Furthermore, coronavirus cases have fuelled among those aged 17 and younger nationally, causing concern among scientists that vaccines are being rolled out in schools too slowly.

The Boris Johnson-led government has said that it is keeping a "very close eye" on rising levels of Covid-19 infections and has a plan in place to deal with the viral disease and deaths are broadly flat.

The UK recorded 49,156 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, the highest spike since mid-July. The country has reported an average of 43,000 cases a day over the past week, 15 per cent higher compared to the week before. New infections have risen by more than 60 per cent in the last month.