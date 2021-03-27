IND USA
A nearly empty road in Manila, after the government imposed an enhanced community quarantine against the rising numbers of Covid-19 coronavirus infections.(AFP)
Amid Covid-19 surge, Philippines to reimpose stricter curbs in capital

  • Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the measures would be in effect from March 29 to April 4.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 08:39 PM IST

The Philippines will reimpose stricter quarantine measures in the capital Manila and nearby provinces, a senior official said on Saturday, as the country battles to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases that put a bigger strain on hospitals.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the measures would be in effect from March 29 to April 4.

The health ministry on Saturday reported 9,595 new coronavirus cases, marking the second straight day the daily jump in infections remained above 9,000. The country posted a record rise in three of the past five days.


