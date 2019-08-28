e-paper
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019

Amid crisis over Brexit, Queen approves suspension of UK parliament

The statement confirmed that parliament would be suspended on a day between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12, until Oct. 14.

world Updated: Aug 28, 2019 19:55 IST
Reuters
London
A statue of Winston Churchill, former British prime minister, stands near the Houses of Parliament in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (Bloomberg)
A statue of Winston Churchill, former British prime minister, stands near the Houses of Parliament in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (Bloomberg)
         

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament, a statement from the official body of advisers to the Queen, known as the Privy Council, said on Wednesday.

The statement confirmed that parliament would be suspended on a day between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12, until Oct. 14.

“It is this day ordered by Her Majesty in Council that the Parliament be prorogued on a day no earlier than Monday the 9th day of September and no later than Thursday the 12th day of September 2019 to Monday the 14th day of October 2019,” the statement said.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 19:50 IST

