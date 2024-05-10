 Amid diplomatic row, India fully withdraws soldiers from Maldives | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amid diplomatic row, India fully withdraws soldiers from Maldives

ByHT News Desk | Written by Vaishnawi Sinha
May 10, 2024 12:27 PM IST

Ahead of the deadline set by President Muizzu, India fully withdrew all its troops from Maldives in the midst of the diplomatic row between the two countries.

In the midst of a diplomatic row, India has withdrawn all its soldiers from Maldives, the island country's government said in an official statement. Indian troops were withdrawn from Maldivian territory shortly before the May 10 deadline set by the latter's president, Mohamed Muizzu earlier.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu(File photo)
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu(File photo)

President Muizzu, widely seen as a pro-China leader, had set May 10 as the deadline for the withdrawal of the Indian military personnel from his country. The withdrawal of Indian military personnel was one of the key promises of Muizzu's government during his presidential campaign last year.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Heena Waleed, president's office's chief spokesperson, confirmed to the media that the last of the Indian soldiers stationed in Maldives had been repatriated, without giving an exact number of troops. She added details about the number of the soldiers stationed would be disclosed later.

Read more: 'Won't repeat': Maldives foreign minister on derogatory remarks against PM Narendra Modi

Maldives had earlier said in a government statement that 51 out of the total number of Indian troops stationed in the country were repatriated to India on Monday. The government earlier announced the presence of 89 Indian soldiers in the Maldives, citing official documents.

After Muizzu set the May 10 deadline, India agreed to withdraw its troops from the country before the last date to avoid any conflicts.

At a media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the first and the second batches of the Indian personnel returned to India and "now deputation of competent Indian technical personnel has taken place" to operate the three Indian aviation platforms.

Read more: Mutual interest, reciprocal sensitivity basis of ties: Jaishankar tells Maldives

This development comes just a day after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer. The two leaders had extensive talks on bilateral ties and regional security issues of India and Maldives.

Zameer said that the two foreign ministers also discussed the possibility of President Muizzu making a visit to New Delhi very soon.

The Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in its initiatives like ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ of the Modi government.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Amid diplomatic row, India fully withdraws soldiers from Maldives

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On