Amid US 'pressure', official reveals 'most problematic issue' in Ukraine peace talks

The issue of territory is still the 'most problematic' in peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, an official familiar with the negotiations told news agency AFP. They said that Russian President Putin does not wish to enter into an agreement without territory, amid pressure from the US to reach an agreement. Earlier on Sunday, Trump claimed that Zelensky has not yet read the US-authored peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war. (Reuters)

This came ahead of President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with European allies in London after US-Ukrainian talks.

The officials reportedly said that Russia is looking for ways to ensure that Ukraine “cedes its territory.” AFP source said that the US is pressuring like ‘faster, faster, faster," adding that Ukraine "cannot agree to everything without working out the details."

Zelensky is due to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the negotiations.

Last week, Zelensky said that the question of territory is ‘most difficult’, having consistently ruled out any concessions, arguing that they were equal to Kyiv's capitulation.

As per an AFP report, Russia wants Ukraine to retreat from one-fifth of the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which Moscow has not yet captured.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump claimed that Zelensky has not yet read the US-authored peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump said this after 3 days of talks focusing on the US administration's proposal.

“I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn’t yet read the proposal, which was as of a few hours ago. His people love it, Trump was quoted as saying, adding that Russia is fine with it.

Meanwhile, Russian President Putin has not publicly expressed approval towards the White House plan. Last week, he even said that Trump's proposal was unworkable.

Trump's outgoing Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, on Saturday reportedly said that the efforts to end the war were “in the last 10 meters,” Associated Press quoted.

He said that the deal depends on issues around two terrains, “primarily the Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.”