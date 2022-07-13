Anand Mahindra's tweet about ‘desi 10 Downing Street’ wins hearts on Twitter
- Mahindra shared a photo of the official residence of British prime minister with a traditional ‘toran’ and ‘swastika’ symbol put on the door. The hint was clear.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who often keeps Twitter engaged with amusing and relatable tweets, did it again as he shared a meme - a photo of the British prime minister's London residence with a photoshopped Indian 'toran' (or garland) made of dry mango leaves and a 'swastika' symbol (which marks an auspicious beginning) painted in red on each side of the doorway.
The entire picture was typical of a 'Griha Parvesh', or a ceremony performed at entering a new home, and was a not-so-subtle hint at the identity of the United Kingdom's possible new leader - Indian-origin British MP Rishi Sunak.
The industrialist captioned the photo saying: "The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour."
The tweet went viral and has garnered more than 18,000 likes and 1,400 retweets.
Mahindra's hint was clear as two Indians - Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman - are among the eight candidates in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.
Of them, Rishi Sunak, who served as finance minister in Johnson's cabinet, is widely seen as the favourite to be elected as leader of the ruling Conservative Party and de facto PM.
"If he won the election... It would be so amazing to see how time gets turned in 360 degree mode, the same Queen who used to rule our country is going to see one of us ruling her country," a user wrote in reply to Mahindra's tweet.
"They need to tie Limbu Mirchi on the doors to ward off bad omen," said another.
"Being Indian is cute sometimes," another person tweeted.
Sunak's resignation, with that of former health minister Sajid Javid, helped trigger Johnson’s downfall last week. Although the Indian-origin British leader heads a final list of eight candidates, he needs the backing of at least 20 Tory MPs to secure a place in the first round of balloting that will take place today.
The second round of voting is scheduled for Thursday, with further rounds next week following television debates arranged for the weekend.
