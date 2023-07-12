‘They called this Human Trafficking so they could…’, Andrew Tate accuses authorities of making up charges to frame him

Andrew Tate, known for his controversial statements and actions, is continuing to defend himself against the ongoing case accusing him of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women sexually. Despite the serious nature of the charges, Tate took to Twitter to proclaim his innocence and shed light on what he believes to be a targeted attack against him.

Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan pose with a man outside the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania.(AP)

Tate addressed the accusations against him and presented his defense on Twitter. He alleged that the girls involved have denied the allegations against him. He tweeted, “I spent 3 months in a Romanian dungeon, and to this day remain locked in my house because I am accused of forcing girls to make TikTok videos for money. The girls themselves deny this.”

He further went to question the authorities and allegations against him stating that the charges against him were made up. He wrote, “No money has ever been found. The “evidence” is me telling my friends how to promote themselves on social media. They called this Human Trafficking so they could ignore the girls denials and say they’re brainwashed."

Mentioning his confiscated property dusring the indictement he said, "Then they said this was my only income source, and that’s why they confiscated over 15,000,000 of my assets, despite never finding a single penny paid to me from TikTok.”

He also tried to threaten other TikTok users of similar consequences noting, "They could take any man alive who has two friends with TikTok accounts and do the same to him."

Tate argued that no money has been found to support the accusations and questioned the validity of the evidence presented. He further criticized the authorities' handling of the case and expressed his belief that this situation could happen to anyone with friends on TikTok.

Support from Tucker Carlson

Conservative TV host Tucker Carlson interviewed Andrew Tate, providing him with a platform to present his side of the story. Carlson expressed his concerns about Tate's detention and emphasized the need for viewers to form their own opinions about the situation.

During the interview, Tate defended himself against the allegations and highlighted the importance of men earning respect through spirituality and a healthy lifestyle.

Verifiable falsehoods and controversy

The interview with Andrew Tate raised eyebrows as he made verifiable falsehoods while facing serious charges. Despite the evidence contradicting his claims, Tate was not challenged by his host. When asked about the charges, he casually stated that he was accused of recruiting girls to make TikTok videos to steal the money generated from views. This statement reflects a disconnect from the gravity of the allegations against him.

Serious charges

Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan and other co-defendants, is accused of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. Prosecutors claim that the Tate brothers lured their victims under false pretenses, exploiting them for personal gain. The charges shed light on a disturbing world of exploitation and abuse. However, the trial has not yet commenced, as it awaits examination by a judge in the preliminary chamber to determine the legality of the evidence.

Andrew Tate remains adamant about his innocence, as expressed through his spokesperson. He sees the upcoming trial as an opportunity to clear his name and restore his reputation. Nevertheless, the outcome of the legal battle remains uncertain, and if convicted, Tate could face severe consequences.

Controversial figure with a troubled past

Born in the United States and raised in Luton, England, Andrew Tate eventually settled in Romania. Prior to his arrest, he established Hustler's University, offering paid courses on financial success. His rhetoric on gender and relationships has sparked outrage and controversy, fueling the public's fascination with his ongoing legal battle. The case against Tate raises important questions about exploitation, accountability, and justice.

