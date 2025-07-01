Anonymous tip leads authorities to 383 bodies at Mexican crematorium
Jul 01, 2025 09:09 AM IST
Chihuahua prosecutor said the bodies had been there 3–4 years, adding the motive is unclear and it seems the crematorium wasn't actually providing services.
An anonymous call led Mexican authorities in the border city of Ciudad Juarez to a chilling discovery at a crematorium: 383 bodies and the partial remains of six other people.
Chihuahua state prosecutor César Jáuregui said Monday that the people had been dead for at least three or four years.
“Who knows what the ulterior motive of these subjects was, because storing that number also makes you think they weren’t providing the service,” he said.
Authorities did not yet know why so many bodies had been stored at the crematorium, which worked with six funeral homes in the city. The bodies were discovered last Thursday.
Jáuregui said the crematorium’s owner and an employee had been arrested.
