Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Anonymous tip leads authorities to 383 bodies at Mexican crematorium

AP |
Jul 01, 2025 09:09 AM IST

Chihuahua prosecutor said the bodies had been there 3–4 years, adding the motive is unclear and it seems the crematorium wasn't actually providing services.

An anonymous call led Mexican authorities in the border city of Ciudad Juarez to a chilling discovery at a crematorium: 383 bodies and the partial remains of six other people.

A drone view shows authorities working at a crematorium where they found bodies piled up in unsanitary conditions, after local funeral homes hired its services for cremation, according to the Chihuahua State Prosecutor's Office, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 30, 2025. (REUTERS)
A drone view shows authorities working at a crematorium where they found bodies piled up in unsanitary conditions, after local funeral homes hired its services for cremation, according to the Chihuahua State Prosecutor's Office, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 30, 2025. (REUTERS)

Chihuahua state prosecutor César Jáuregui said Monday that the people had been dead for at least three or four years.

“Who knows what the ulterior motive of these subjects was, because storing that number also makes you think they weren’t providing the service,” he said.

Authorities did not yet know why so many bodies had been stored at the crematorium, which worked with six funeral homes in the city. The bodies were discovered last Thursday.

Jáuregui said the crematorium’s owner and an employee had been arrested.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Anonymous tip leads authorities to 383 bodies at Mexican crematorium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On