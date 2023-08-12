Home / World News / Who is Pakistan's caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Who is Pakistan's caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Aug 12, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Anwaarul Haq has been a member of the Senate of Pakistan since March 2018. His name was finalised by Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz on Saturday.

Pakistani senator from Balochistan Awami Party Anwaarul Haq Kakar has been named the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, days after the assembly was dissolved. Kakkar's name as the caretaker PM was announced on Saturday from the Prime Minister's Office. Outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif and outgoing opposition leader Raja Riaz reached a consensus over Kakar's name in a meeting on Saturday. President Arif Alvi approved Kakar's appointment.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is a little known politician who is now going to be the caretaker PM of Pakistan until elections are held.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is a little known politician who is now going to be the caretaker PM of Pakistan until elections are held.

"We first agreed that whoever should be prime minister, he should be from a smaller province so smaller provinces' grievances should be addressed," said Riaz, as quoted by AFP.

The assembly was dissolved on August 9 setting the stage for a general election in which former PM Imran Khan will not be able to participate. According to the rules, the election will be held within 90 days after the assembly was dissolved.

Pakistan elections are to be held later this year but only after delimitation. New census results have been approved by the outgoing government, which makes it a constitutional obligation to carry out delimitation before elections. The interim PM will have extra power this time as the elections are likely to get delayed as much as by six months because of the delimitation exercise.

Who is Anwaarul Haq, Pakistan's caretaker PM?

  1. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is not a very well-known politician in Pakistan but his province Balochistan holds significance because of insurgency.

2. Though listed as an independent candidate in the Senate, Kakar is from Balochistan Awami Party which is widely considered to be close to the country's powerful military.

3. Anwaarul Haq has been a member of the Senate of Pakistan since March 2018.

4. Anwaar was elected in 2018 as an independent candidate from Balochistan.

5. Anwaarul Haq Kakar undertook the role of parliamentary leader from the Balochistan Awami Party within the Senate.

6. Kakar was the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development. He was a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out