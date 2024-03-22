Archbishop of Canterbury warns against Kate Middleton's conspiracy theories, says it nothing more than ‘village gossip’

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has publicly expressed his doubts about Kate Middleton‘s lately decreased public exposure. Since 2013 Welby has experienced the sad reality of the uptick in the number of lives undermined by rumours, and as you have probably guessed, that is the sole reason by he is in this position. Archbishop of Canterbury urges respect for Kate Middleton's privacy.(AP)

Addressing the issue of such a speculative fuss on Times Radio on Thursday, Welby said how “extremely unhealthy” are those conspiracy theories.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘Gossiping in that way is wrong’

“We are obsessed with conspiracy, and we have little sense of the humanity of those who are caught in the glare of the news,” Welby stated. He argued, “It doesn’t matter who it is, people should be allowed to be ill, have an operation, whatever it is, and to live their lives in peace without everyone demanding that they prove something every other day.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry ‘definitely out’ of King Charles’ succession plans; but he ‘won’t accept’ because…

Welby attributed such theories' proliferation to the internet's power, allowing rumours to spread globally in mere seconds. He likened the situation to “old-fashioned village gossip” and urged the public to refrain from engaging in such behaviour.

“We have to turn away from that. Gossiping in that way is wrong,” he concluded.

The rumours started to swirl after the announcement of Kate’s abdominal surgery in January. Kensington Palace released a statement confirming the operation’s success. “The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement read.

Kate will resume her royal duties after Easter

The statement also suggested, “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

While the specifics of Kate’s surgery remain confidential, a source close to the situation hinted to Us Weekly that she might be willing to discuss the matter once she resumes her royal responsibilities. “When she goes back to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to talk about it,” the source revealed, suggesting that Kate might address the public’s curiosity during a royal engagement.

ALSO READ| Queen Camilla gives major update on King Charles; Were his medical records also breached?

“Nobody at the palace knows what the exact medical condition Kate has been suffering with. But Kate is a very transparent person. She’s not really capable of lying but at this stage and just wants her privacy.”

However, this need for discretion has not prevented Kate from being seen in public. She has been spotted on three occasions, including a drive with her mother, Carole Middleton, and a shopping trip with Prince William to Windsor Farm Shop, which caught significant online attention.