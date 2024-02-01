 Armed man in Turkey takes several hostages in protest of Gaza war: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Armed man in Turkey takes several hostages at industrial plant in protest of Gaza war: Report

Armed man in Turkey takes several hostages at industrial plant in protest of Gaza war: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2024 09:44 PM IST

The number of hostages is yet to be determined. The plant lies on the eastern outskirts of the city.

An armed person in Turkey's Istanbul has taken an undisclosed number of people hostage at a plant owned by the FMCG giant Procter & Gamble, AFP reported, citing a police official. The person has reportedly taken the step in protest of the Israel and Gaza conflict.

Turkish police officers stand guard.(AP/Representative)
The number of hostages is yet to be determined. The plant lies on the eastern outskirts of the city. The assailant appeared to be acting in protest at US support for Israel's military assault in Gaza, AFP cited local media.

According to the workers' union in the manufacturing industry, at least seven people are being held hostage. The rest of the workers at the plant had been released.

“Earlier today, we evacuated our Gebze facility and are working with local authorities to resolve an urgent security situation…The safety of P&G people and our partners is our top priority,” P&G said in a statement accessed by AFP.

The local media released images of the area showing the alleged assailant holding a gun and what appeared to be a suicide vest strapped to his chest.

According to Hamas, which runs Gaza, at least 27,019 people have been killed in nearly four months of war between Palestinian militants and Israel.

