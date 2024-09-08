As Durga Puja approaches, Bangladesh interim govt warns potential troublemakers

Bangladesh’s interim government on Sunday issued a stern warning to potential troublemakers ahead of the Durga Puja festival, vowing to take tough action against those disrupting communal harmony or targeting places of worship during the Hindu celebration. Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 9 to 13, a period during which authorities are bracing for possible unrest. A view of an idol of Goddess Durga at a Puja pandal. (HT File Photo)

"If anyone disrupts or harasses people at worship halls, we will not spare them. We will bring them under the law and ensure peace,” Religious Affairs Adviser Dr. A F M Khalid Hossain said during a visit to the Prematli Gaurang Bari Kalimandir in Rajshahi district.

His remarks, reported by The Dhaka Tribune, came amid heightened concerns of communal violence targeting minority Hindu communities.

The adviser reassured Hindus that the government was committed to ensuring their safety and religious freedom.

"If you fear attacks on your temples, be assured that no criminals will succeed. We have engaged local people, including madrasa students, to guard the temples. No one will stop us from celebrating our religious festivals," he said.

Violent attacks against Hindu community

Hindus, who make up roughly 8% of Bangladesh’s population, have been targeted in a wave of violence following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in early August. The violence peaked after anti-government protests led to the destruction of Hindu businesses, properties, and temples. Tensions have simmered since Hasina fled to India, leaving behind a political vacuum and heightened unrest.

At a separate meeting with government officials in Rajshahi on Saturday, Hossain warned that miscreants might attempt to disrupt the Durga Puja celebrations.

“We must collectively resist such efforts,” he said.

Last month, thousands of Hindus staged protest rallies in Dhaka and Chattogram, demanding stronger protection against rising attacks. The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance reported that the community had faced violence in 278 locations across 48 districts since the fall of Hasina’s government, calling it an “assault on the Hindu religion.”

With PTI inputs