'As a father to daughters...': Rishi Sunak on Taliban's university ban for women

Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday expressed sympathy for the women of Afghanistan – who under the Taliban's rule are being denied education - saying he could not imagine a world like that being a "father to daughters". "The women of Afghanistan have so much to offer. Denying them access to university is a grave step backwards," the UK leader tweeted, adding, "We will judge the Taliban by their actions".

His statement comes after reports claimed that women university students in Afghanistan were turned away from campuses on Wednesday after the Taliban-run administration enforced a higher education ban for women- by blocking their access to universities. Women were reportedly seen weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul, reported news agency AP.

The decision – which has drawn condemnation from foreign governments and the United Nations – was reportedly announced Tuesday evening in a letter to universities from the higher education ministry.

"We went to university, the Taliban were at the gate and told us 'you are not allowed to enter the university until further notice' ... everyone was crying," a student told Reuters. The presence of security forces outside universities was also reported to be higher than usual as women students were told to leave by armed Taliban forces, even when they said they were going for administrative tasks.

The Taliban's latest diktat comes after dismissing women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibiting them from attending secondary school in most provinces. Under the Taliban, women are also forbidden from travelling unless accompanied by a male relative and requires them to cover their faces in public.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON