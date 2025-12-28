As Russia strikes Kyiv, world leaders call for peace and support for Ukraine

Russia's recent strike on Kyiv, which caused widespread disruption across the region in the early hours of Saturday, has been largely condemned by countries including France and Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the recent strike by Russia on Kyiv as he stressed that establishing a lasting peace in Ukraine would definitely require ‘a willing Russia’, as he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AFP)

Russia dropped around 500 drones and 40 missiles that rocked the Ukrainian city, killed at least one and injured another 27 and also caused an extensive power outage. Around 2,600 residential buildings were hit along with more than 300 schools, pre-schools or social services buildings.

Russia used hypersonic missiles and drones to target infrastructure and energy facilities that were ‘used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine’, as well as military sites, AFP reported quoting Russian army.

French President Macron on Russian attack on Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said that overnight strikes by Russia on Kyiv showed that Moscow was not interested in ending the war in Ukraine.

As the President spoke via phone with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, he highlighted the contrast between 'the willingness of Ukraine to build a lasting peace and Russia's determination to prolong the war that it started', AFP reported quoting Elysee officials.

Canadian PM on the attack

Although Ukraine has conditions for a lasting peace, achieving harmony between the two nations will require willingness from Russia too, Carney said as he affirmed that the recent ‘barbarism’ clearly showed how important it is for Canada to stand with Ukraine.

Carney also announced a fresh economic aid worth CAN$2.5 billion (US$1.82 billion) for Ukraine that he said would ease up international financing ‘to begin this process of rebuilding’ the country after almost four years of war since Russian forces invaded.

German chancellor, EU on attack

German chancellor Friedrich Merz on Saturday said that Volodymyr Zelensky has full support of European leaders and Canada, a day before he initiates talks with US President Donald Trump over the nearly four-year-long conflict with Russia.

Leaders of NATO and the EU said that they will be working in close coordination with the US for a lasting peace in Ukraine, Merz said.

Chief of EU, Ursula von der Leyen on her recent social media post said that they welcome all efforts towards Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We welcome all efforts leading to our shared objective -- a just and lasting peace that preserves Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," von der Leyen said on X.

