Asim Munir-JD Vance talks, 'request' to end war: How big was Pakistan's role in mediating Iran-US ceasefire?

As Iran and the US welcomed a two-week ceasefire following weeks of a raging war, a recurring name in the backdrop of diplomacy was Pakistan. Both US President Donald Trump and Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi mentioned Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir in their announcements on the truce on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump (middle) poses for a picture with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Field Marshal Asim Munir (White House/ File photo)

Later, Sharif also announced the ceasefire, inviting American and Iranian officials to Islamabad on April 10 for further negotiations. Follow live updates on the Iran-US war here.

While reports of a possible mediation from Islamabad had surfaced earlier as well, the Iran and the US's official acknowledgement of talks with Sharif and Munir has put Pakistan back in spot light.

'One of biggest diplomatic wins for Pak' When Donald Trump announced the suspension of the US bombing in Iran, the President said that the settlement was reached Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir "requested" that he hold off use of force. He said that it was because of this appeal from Pakistan and Iran agreement to opening the Strait of Hormuz that he was suspending the war for two weeks.

"We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated," a part of Trump's post on Truth Social read.

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Later, Shehbaz Sharif also confirmed the ceasefire agreement, further extending an invitation to the US and Iran delegations to visit Islamabad on Friday "to negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes".

Reacting to Pakistan's involvement in the ceasefire, South Asia expert Michael Kugelman reportedly said: “Pakistan achieved one of its biggest diplomatic wins in years.”

Asim Munir-JD Vance ‘talks’ According to an Al Jazeera report, Pakistan's Asim Munir had in the last two days spoken with US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.

As Araghchi welcomed the ceasefire on Wednesday, he also thanked his “brothers” Munir and Shehbaz Sharif for their “tireless efforts” to end the war. He also said that it was upon Sharif's and the US's “request” for negotiations that Iran has agreed to stop, provided the country is also not attacked.

Pakistan, which shares a border with Iran, is also home to the world's second-biggest Shia Muslim population after the Islamic Republic. It enjoys good relations with the US and according to an AFP report, represents some Iranian diplomatic interests in the US, where Tehran has no embassy.

Also Read: Inside the 10 Iran demands that US ‘accepted’ to get the 2-week ceasefire

Shehbaz Sharif openly offered mediation during the war a few weeks back. Later, reports also said that the US and Iran had been indirectly communicating through intermediaries in Pakistan.

A temporary two-week long ceasefire is now in place, weeks after Israel and the US's joint strikes in Tehran triggered a massive war, which also impacted Gulf nations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, among others. In a big development, Iran has also agreed to resume operations at the Strait of Hormuz till the ceasefire lasts and Trump has offered to help with the traffic movement in the key waterway through which 20% of the world's oil is transported.

It remains to be seen how negotiations between Iran and the US would progress.