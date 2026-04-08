Ceasefire done, US and Iran get Islamabad 'talks' invite: What Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif said

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Wednesday an immediate ceasefire between the United States and Iran and invited delegations from both countries to Islamabad on April 10 for further talks. US President Donald Trump looks at Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaking following the official signing of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, during a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. (REUTERS)

Less than two hours before the deadline he had set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face heavy attacks on civilian infrastructure, US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Tehran.

Trump said the last-minute agreement depended on Iran pausing its blockade of oil and gas movement through the Strait, which usually carries around one-fifth of global oil shipments.

What Pakistan PM said on US-Iran talks In a post on X, Shehbaz Sharif said the United States, Iran and their allies had agreed to a ceasefire "everywhere", including Lebanon, after his government stepped in to help end weeks of fighting.

"I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY," Sharif posted on X.

He added that Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, would host delegations from both sides on Friday for talks aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement".

"We earnestly hope, that the 'Islamabad Talks' succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days," he said.

Iran on ceasefire with US Iran’s supreme national security council said it has agreed to a two-week ceasefire in the conflict. The statement said talks with the US would begin in Islamabad on Friday.

“It is emphasised that this does not signify the termination of the war,” the statement said. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that ships would be allowed safe passage for two weeks through the Strait of Hormuz, the route for one-fifth of the world’s oil, which Tehran had closed in response to the war launched on February 28.

With inputs from agencies