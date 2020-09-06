Asteroid, bigger than Pyramid of Giza, to fly past Earth today

science

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 13:04 IST

Stargazers will be part of an exciting celestial moment as an asteroid will pass by Earth on September 6. Asteroid (465824) 2010 FR is between 120-270 metres long and could be bigger than the Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

The asteroid will be 7.5 million kilometres from us but the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa’s) Asteroid Watch has debunked theories that it might be close enough to cause significant damage.

“Our #PlanetaryDefense experts are not worried about asteroid 2010 FR and you shouldn’t be either because it has zero chance of hitting Earth. Earth globe americas It will safely pass by our planet on Sept. 6 more than 4.6 million miles away—that’s more than 19 times the distance of our Moon!” Asteroid Watch tweeted.

The virtual telescope project initiative also said on their website that despite its size, the asteroid will not be able to cause any damage and people will be safe.

It also said on Twitter that the astronomical event poses no threat to the Earth. It said, “The potentially hazardous asteroid #465824 #2010FR will have a relatively close encounter with our planet next 6 Sept. Despite what you read around, this rock will NOT hit us.”

The asteroid (465824) 2010 FR was classified as Potentially Hazardous Asteroid by Nasa based on its parameters initially but the American space agency has said the passage of the asteroid will be a safe event.