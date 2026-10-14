In 1997, Paul Newman donated 7.5 acres beside his Connecticut home; the land later became part of a 38-acre public nature preserve

A stretch of woodland can become a lasting public space when a community chooses to protect it. In Westport, Connecticut, actor Paul Newman and his family helped make that possible by donating 7.5 acres beside their home to the town in 1997. The land later became part of a proposed nature preserve covering approximately 37.4 acres, bringing together two adjoining properties with a shared future as protected open space. Westport combined 7.5 acres donated by Paul Newman’s family with an adjoining 29.9-acre parcel purchased from the Poses family to create the Newman-Poses Nature Preserve. Adopted in 2010, the preserve protects woodland for public recreation, with trails and limited parking but no buildings. (AI-generated/ ChatGPT)

In a May 2009 report, WestportNow described the town's proposal to establish an open-space zoning designation for the Newman and Poses properties. The plan aimed to protect the combined woodland while allowing limited recreational activities, reflecting the Newman family's wish to preserve the land for the benefit of residents.

Two properties becoming one preserve The preservation effort involved two separate properties, not two donations. Newman's family gave the town 7.5 acres in 1997, while the adjoining 29.9-acre parcel belonged to the Poses family. WestportNow reported that the town purchased the larger parcel that same year for $3.75 million. Bringing the properties together in the preservation plan would create a larger area protected from more intensive development.

Newman died at his Westport home on September 26, 2008. Several months later, his wife, actor Joanne Woodward, wrote to First Selectman Gordon F. Joseloff in support of protecting the adjoining Poses property in her husband's memory. In the letter, she recalled how much the family had enjoyed the land and expressed the belief that Newman would have welcomed its preservation for the wider community.

Woodward also proposed that the town work with the Aspetuck Land Trust to maintain existing trails and develop additional walking routes. This approach connected the family's personal history with a practical plan for public access. It would allow Westport to honor Newman's memory while protecting a landscape that had long held significance for both families.

Restricting development while allowing public access The proposed zoning rules were intended to keep the property largely natural while allowing residents to enjoy it. WestportNow reported that permitted uses would include walking trails, benches, and nature-preserve activities. Special events and new buildings would be prohibited, while parking would be limited to 0.25 spaces per acre.

These restrictions would help prevent the woodland from becoming a heavily developed recreational facility. Although the properties already served as open space, a dedicated zoning designation would establish clearer limits on future uses and provide a framework for maintaining the land's character.