US ‘may have gone too far’ in killing Iran leaders, says Trump; cites difficulty over ‘who to deal with’ in peace talks
Speaking at a campaign rally in Ohio, President Donald Trump suggested Washington’s campaign against Iran’s leadership may have complicated diplomatic efforts.
President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that the United States may have “gone too far” in targeting Iran’s leadership. At a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, he said the campaign had made it difficult to identify officials capable of negotiating an end to the conflict.
Trump acknowledged that the extensive targeting of Iran’s leadership had created uncertainty over who now holds decision-making authority in Tehran.
“We might have gone too far with the leaders,” Trump said. “We’re having a hard time figuring out who the hell to deal with, to be honest with you.”
Trump added that the United States “could have stopped at level one."
"Level two and level two and a half was probably going too far,” he said.
Also read: 'Aim to frustrate US efforts': Iran's new tactics to target ships in Hormuz; trigger Trump's fuel price worries ahead of midterms
Trump says Iran still cannot obtain a nuclear weapon
Despite expressing concern about the consequences of targeting Iran’s leadership, Trump maintained a hard line on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
Addressing supporters, he again described Iran as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and vowed it would never be permitted to acquire a nuclear weapon.
Trump also repeated his claims regarding the effectiveness of recent US military operations against Iran.
According to the Jerusalem Post, the president said Iran’s navy had been effectively destroyed, claiming all 159 Iranian naval vessels were now “resting beautifully in the bottom of the sea.”
The White House has not released updated military assessments supporting that specific figure.
The latest comments come as Washington continues pursuing both military pressure and diplomatic efforts aimed at ending months of fighting with Iran.
Also read: 'Too much to lose': Trump believes China, Russia not helping Iran amid conflict with US
Negotiations remain uncertain
Trump’s comments echoed concerns previously expressed by Vice President JD
Earlier this month, Vance told Reuters that the United States remained uncertain about how decisions were currently being made within Iran’s leadership following months of conflict and leadership losses.
According to Reuters, Vance said any agreement to end the conflict would require Iran to make meaningful reductions in its uranium enrichment program before sanctions relief or broader diplomatic progress could occur.
Speaking in Youngstown, Trump indicated that while military operations had significantly weakened Iran’s leadership, they may also have made diplomatic engagement more difficult.
“We don’t know who the hell we’re dealing with anymore,” he told the crowd.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More