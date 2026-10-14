US ‘may have gone too far’ in killing Iran leaders, says Trump; cites difficulty over ‘who to deal with’ in peace talks

President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that the United States may have “gone too far” in targeting Iran’s leadership. At a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, he said the campaign had made it difficult to identify officials capable of negotiating an end to the conflict. Speaking at a campaign rally in Ohio, President Donald Trump suggested Washington’s campaign against Iran’s leadership may have complicated diplomatic efforts. REUTERS/Evan Vucci (REUTERS)

Trump acknowledged that the extensive targeting of Iran’s leadership had created uncertainty over who now holds decision-making authority in Tehran.

“We might have gone too far with the leaders,” Trump said. “We’re having a hard time figuring out who the hell to deal with, to be honest with you.”

Trump added that the United States “could have stopped at level one."

"Level two and level two and a half was probably going too far,” he said.

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Trump says Iran still cannot obtain a nuclear weapon Despite expressing concern about the consequences of targeting Iran’s leadership, Trump maintained a hard line on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Addressing supporters, he again described Iran as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and vowed it would never be permitted to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Trump also repeated his claims regarding the effectiveness of recent US military operations against Iran.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the president said Iran’s navy had been effectively destroyed, claiming all 159 Iranian naval vessels were now “resting beautifully in the bottom of the sea.”

The White House has not released updated military assessments supporting that specific figure.

The latest comments come as Washington continues pursuing both military pressure and diplomatic efforts aimed at ending months of fighting with Iran.

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Negotiations remain uncertain Trump’s comments echoed concerns previously expressed by Vice President JD

Earlier this month, Vance told Reuters that the United States remained uncertain about how decisions were currently being made within Iran’s leadership following months of conflict and leadership losses.

According to Reuters, Vance said any agreement to end the conflict would require Iran to make meaningful reductions in its uranium enrichment program before sanctions relief or broader diplomatic progress could occur.

Speaking in Youngstown, Trump indicated that while military operations had significantly weakened Iran’s leadership, they may also have made diplomatic engagement more difficult.

“We don’t know who the hell we’re dealing with anymore,” he told the crowd.