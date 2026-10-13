'Too much to lose': Trump believes China, Russia not helping Iran amid conflict with US

“They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast!” Trump wrote.

Trump added that even if Beijing and Moscow were helping Iran in some form, it would be "at a very low level."

In a Truth Social post on Monday, the US President stated that Russia and China have "too much to lose" if they are helping Iran.

After months of speculating that China and Russia are helping Iran amid the conflict with the United States, President Donald Trump now has reason to "believe" the two nations are not helping Tehran.

The US President's remarks come after he said he "trusted" China and Russia not to help Tehran during the ongoing war

"President Xi, at our recent meeting in Beijing, China, told me that he would not, under any circumstances, give ​or sell Weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran — And that ​statement included Chinese Companies," Trump wrote on Truth Social in July, adding that Russian President Putin ⁠had also told him that he would not sell weapons to Iran.

US suspects China, Russia role in Iran war Since the breakout of the US-Israel war on Iran, Washington has speculated the involvement of China and Russia in "enabling Tehran." US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth had also stated in July that Moscow and Beijing were involved "at different levels."

During Xi's visit to the US in September, Trump stated that any Chinese support for Iran would be deemed "totally unacceptable."

“We made it very clear to them weeks ago that, you know, any help that they would give Iran, whether it be direct or indirect, whether it be intelligence or parts or military equipment, was totally unacceptable. President Trump made that very clear again yesterday. This is an ongoing drumbeat,” US Ambassador to China David Perdue told CNBC.

In March 2026, the Wall Street Journal reported that Russia had expanded its intelligence sharing with Iran by providing drone technology and satellite imagery.

Citing US intelligence sources close to the matter, WSJ further alleged that this move from Russia would help prolong the war in the region, which in turn would benefit Moscow's military and economy.

However, the Kremlin junked this report as "fake news."

"As you know, there are currently a great many different reports circulating about this war. The vast majority are nothing more than disinformation, so we do not consider it necessary to comment on each and every one of them," spokesperson Peskov told reporters during a press conference in March.