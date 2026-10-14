In 2015, James Patterson pledged $1.25 million for school libraries, raised it to $1.75 million, and later funded 3,500 teachers

For children searching for their favorite stories, school libraries need more than a basic collection of books. Building a useful library requires funding for new titles, equipment maintenance, and reading materials that reflect students’ interests. In March 2015, best-selling author James Patterson pledged $1.25 million to support school libraries across the United States. James Patterson pledged $1.25 million in 2015 to fund school library grants, later increasing the donation to $1.75 million. By 2016, 467 schools had received support for books, programs, technology, and repairs. The flexible grants helped schools address their own library needs. (Wikimedia Commons)

A Scholastic press release outlined Patterson’s partnership with the Scholastic Reading Club to provide grants to schools. Awards ranged from $1,000 to $10,000, depending on each school’s needs. Applications were accepted through Scholastic’s network, which included 62,000 schools and 800,000 teachers. Eligible requests covered books and reading projects, as well as practical needs such as computer repairs. Scholastic also offered matching value through Bonus Points, which teachers could use to purchase books and classroom materials.

How the original pledge grew The program allowed schools to identify their own priorities instead of restricting funding to a single type of project. This flexibility helped libraries seek support for resources and improvements suited to their circumstances.

Demand for the grants prompted Patterson to increase his original pledge. The American Library Association reported that the donation had grown from $1.25 million to $1.75 million. By March 2016, 467 schools had received funding for library books, programs, technology, and repairs.

That year, Patterson also received the 2016 Crystal Apple Award from the American Association of School Librarians, a division of the American Library Association. The award recognizes individuals or groups whose contributions have significantly influenced school library programs and students. The association cited Patterson’s financial support and advocacy as important contributions to school libraries.

Extending the campaign to the classrooms The initiative later expanded beyond school-wide libraries. In 2017, Scholastic announced a third phase of the campaign, supported by a further $1.75 million pledge from Patterson. The program offered $500 grants to 3,500 teachers to establish or improve classroom libraries. Scholastic Reading Club administered the initiative and provided teachers with Bonus Points.

The 2017 announcement explained why classroom collections were important. Some students, particularly those attending schools without a functioning central library, depended on books kept in their classrooms. The grants were intended to help teachers offer a broader selection of reading materials without relying entirely on a school-wide collection.