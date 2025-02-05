Asteroid collision carved 2 massive ‘grand canyons’ on moon in 10 minutes

A new study by US and British scientists has revealed that an ancient asteroid collision near the moon's south pole created two massive canyons, each the size of the Grand Canyon in Arizona, in just 10 minutes, according to findings published in the journal Nature Communications on Tuesday. An undated artistic rendering shows an asteroid or comet striking near the Moon's south pole about 3.8 billion years ago, an impact that carved out two large craters.(via REUTERS)

This discovery is seen as positive news for scientists and NASA, who are planning to land astronauts at the untouched, Earth-facing side of the moon’s south pole, which is believed to contain older rocks in their original condition.

The researchers mapped the area using data and images from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and tracked the debris path that formed the canyons. The study suggests that the canyons, located in the “Schrödinger impact basin” on the moon’s far side, were carved in less than 10 minutes by debris launched into the air when an asteroid or comet impacted the lunar surface around 3.8 billion years ago.

This collision released around “130 times the energy of the current global stockpile of nuclear weapons,” according to geologist David Kring of the Lunar and Planetary Institute, University Space Research Association in Houston, and lead author of the study.

How the canyons were discovered: All about the study