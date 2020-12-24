e-paper
AstraZeneca submitted date for vaccine approval, says UK’s Hancock

“I’m delighted to be able to tell you that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine developed here in the UK has submitted its full data package to the MHRA for approval,” said British Health Minister Matt Hancock.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 09:50 IST
Reuters| Posted by Shivani Kumar
This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the vaccine.
British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca had submitted a full data package about its Covid-19 vaccine to the medicines regulator, the next step in its journey to approval for use.

“I’m delighted to be able to tell you that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine developed here in the UK has submitted its full data package to the MHRA for approval,” Hancock said.

“This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the vaccine, which is already being manufactured, including here in the UK.”

