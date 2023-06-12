At least 13 people stabbed, shot or hit by fleeing cars at massive Syracuse street party for young students

At least 13 people were stabbed, shot or struck by fleeing cars at a huge Syracuse street party where hundreds of people were gathered on Sunday, June 11. Partgoers were gathered on the 100 block of Davis Street in the city’s west side. Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed in a press release that gunfire erupted at 12:22 am. It is still unclear whether the stabbings and car accidents took place before or after the gunshots rang out (Getty Images)

Police arrived to find a massive gathering in the street in the area of Davis Street and Massena Street, and discover that multiple people had been either hit by fleeing vehicles, stabbed, or shot. All the victims belong in the age group of 17 to 25. Police said the 13 victims "were either located at the scene or an area hospital," according to Fox News.

Among the victims is a woman, 20, who was shot on the right hip. A 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and midsection, while a man, 20, was shot on the forearm. A 23-year-old woman was found with laceration to the hand, while another woman, 19, suffered one to the head.

Apart from them, a 25-year-old woman suffered several lacerations to the leg and arm. A boy, 17, had a laceration to his hand. A 24-year-old woman suffered A 24-year-old after being hit by a vehicle, following which she fell to the ground. Another 23-year-old woman who was struck by a fleeing car suffered abrasions to the side and foot. Another woman, 22, was hit by a vehicle, as a result of which she suffered abrasions to the midsection.

It is still unclear whether the stabbings and car accidents took place before or after the gunshots rang out. "The investigation is very active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222," Malinowski said. Police have yet to confirm whether arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile confirmed that the crowd gathered for the party included high schoolers, recent high school graduates and college students who had come home from the summer, according to New York Post. No permit had been issued for the party.

