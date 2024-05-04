 At least 14 killed after flood and landslide hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island | World News - Hindustan Times
At least 14 killed after flood and landslide hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island

AP |
May 04, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Torrential rains in April triggered landslides and killed 20 people in Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province.

A flood and a landslide hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing 14 people, officials said Saturday.

Rescuers carry people affected by a flood in Wajo, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP)
Rescuers carry people affected by a flood in Wajo, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP)

Torrential rain pounding the area since Thursday triggered a landslide in Luwu district in South Sulawesi province, said local rescue chief Mexianus Bekabel.

Floods up to 3 meters (10 feet) have affected 13 sub-districts as water and mud covered the area. More than 1,000 houses were affected, with 42 of them swept off their foundations.

A search and rescue team worked to evacuate residents using rubber boats and other vehicles. More than 100 residents have been moved to mosques or relatives' houses outside the affected area, National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said Saturday.

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or in fertile floodplains.

Torrential rains in April triggered landslides and killed 20 people in Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province.

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
News / World News / At least 14 killed after flood and landslide hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island
