At least 20 killed in New York car crash involving a limousine

Twenty people have been killed in a two-car crash in New York state, police said, with local media reporting that one of vehicles slammed into a crowd of pedestrians at a country store.

Police said the accident occurred at Saturday when two cars collided in Schoharie County, near the state capital, Albany.

The Albany Times Union cited police as saying an SUV-style stretch limousine involved in the collision sped down a hill, crashing into pedestrians outside the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 22:10 IST