At least six killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih: Mayor

"Unfortunately, there are already six dead. The rescue operation continues," Oleksandr Vilkul said on the Telegram messaging app. Ukrainian officials had said earlier on Tuesday that three people had been killed and many more were trapped under the rubble of a five-storey apartment building.