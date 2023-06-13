Home / World News / At least six killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih: Mayor

At least six killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih: Mayor

Reuters |
Jun 13, 2023 02:22 PM IST

"Unfortunately, there are already six dead. The rescue operation continues," Oleksandr Vilkul said on the Telegram messaging app.

At least six people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, the city mayor said.

Ukrainian officials had said earlier on Tuesday that three people had been killed and many more were trapped under the rubble of a five-storey apartment building.(AFP)
Ukrainian officials had said earlier on Tuesday that three people had been killed and many more were trapped under the rubble of a five-storey apartment building.(AFP)

"Unfortunately, there are already six dead. The rescue operation continues," Oleksandr Vilkul said on the Telegram messaging app. Ukrainian officials had said earlier on Tuesday that three people had been killed and many more were trapped under the rubble of a five-storey apartment building.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis ukraine war ukraine + 2 more
russia russia ukraine crisis ukraine war ukraine + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out