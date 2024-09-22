By Mushtaq Ali Attack on foreign diplomats' convoy in Pakistan kills police officer, police say

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -A roadside bomb hit a convoy of foreign diplomats visiting northwest Pakistan on Sunday, killing a police officer in their security detail, police said.

Swat district police officer Zahidullah Khan said the diplomats were visiting the Swat valley area on the invitation of the local chamber of commerce to showcase it as a potential tourist destination.

"The squad that was leading the convoy was hit by a roadside bomb," he said.

Another four police officers were wounded, Khan said. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, which was condemned by Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari.

The bomb exploded as the convoy was en route to a hill station and ski resort called Malam Jabba, police and government officials said.

All the nearly dozen diplomats were safe and were heading back to Islamabad, police said.

"All the ambassadors remained safe in the attack and had been shifted to a safe place before their departure to Islamabad," Deputy Inspector General of police Mohammad Ali Gandapur told Reuters.

The nationalities of the diplomats were not immediately clear. A Pakistani foreign office spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Pakistani counter-terrorist forces maintain a strong presence in the Swat valley, which has long been a hotbed of Islamist militant insurgency. The militants have stepped up their attacks since late 2022 after breaking a ceasefire with the government.

In 2012, Islamist militants shot and wounded Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai in the valley.

Soldiers and police cordoned off the area after the bombing, and started a search operation, a senior security official told Reuters, adding that a curfew has been imposed in the area.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.