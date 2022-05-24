'Attempt to assassinate Putin two months ago', says top Ukraine official: Report
- The Caucasus is an area between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, which consists of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and some parts of southern Russia.
Russian president Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt around two months ago, a top Ukraine intelligence officer told Ukrainska Pravda, an online newspaper based in Kyiv. Kyrylo Budanov, a high-ranking officer with the Ukranian defence ministry, said the attempt - which was not made public, he claimed - had proved 'absolutely unsuccessful'.
"There was an attempt to assassinate Putin… He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not so long ago. This is non-public information. [It was an] Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened… It was about 2 months ago."
The Caucasus is an area between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, which consists of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and some parts of southern Russia.
"I repeat, this attempt was unsuccessful. There was no publicity... but it took place."
News of this claimed assassination attempt has not been independently verified, and Ukrainska Pravda has (at the time of writing) yet to publish further details.
Also read | 'I kill criminals, not kids...': Philippine's Rodrigo Duerte smacks down Putin
However, western sources quoted in British publication iNews' report expressed doubt over the veracity of Budanov's claim. "Putin is operating... in a smaller and smaller grouping. He has fewer contacts... fewer public engagements... (any) attempt would be hugely complex."
This is not the first time Putin has reportedly been the target of an assassination; some media reports believe this is a fifth bid while others say it is the sixth.
One plot - Australia's News.com said - was before the 2012 presidential election.
A possible assassination attempt is only one of several rumours floating around regarding the Russian president's health and life as his war on Ukraine rumbles into a fourth month today.
Last month several foreign publications whispered speculation he is seriously unwell; UK tabloid Daily Mail declared him to be suffering from dementia or Parkinson's.
Other reports claimed he might undergo surgery for cancer soon.
All such reports were rubbished by Belarus president and Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko, who declared his friend to be 'healthy, sane and in better shape than ever'.
Since the war in Ukraine broke out there have also been reports of assassination attempts on Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy. There were three, it was claimed in March. All three were foiled after authorities in the eastern European nation were alerted to the threat.
-
Pak will not hold elections before 2023, warns Imran Khan against 'gravedigging'
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif-led government has rejected demands by ousted prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold elections immediately. N) said polls would only be held in August 2023 - after the government finishes its term - a report by Pakistan's Express Tribune said quoting sources. He would meet protesters on the Srinagar highway. However, per Pak media outlets, the government will not allow Imran Khan's rally at that location.
-
Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices; petrol at all-time high of 420 rupees per litre
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Tuesday raised the petrol price by 24.3 per cent and diesel by 38.4 per cent, a record hike in fuel prices amidst the country's worst economic crisis due to the shortage of foreign exchange reserves. With the second fuel price hike since April 19, now the most-used Octane 92 petrol would cost 420 rupees (USD 1.17) and diesel 400 rupees (USD 1.11) a litre, an all-time high.
-
'Is Russia not big enough...': Ukraine grandma asks Putin after home is bombed
'God heard me... God is watching over me' - the fervent words of 82-year-old Maria Mayashlapak, who clings to life in Ukraine's Bakhmut afteMaria'ser home was destroyed by Russian artillery fire, forcing her to live among the ruins and in fear of the next - fatal - attack. Entire houses have been wrecked and only burnt wooden posts and piles of mud remain where once there were picturesque village homes.
-
'I kill criminals, not kids...': Philippine's Rodrigo Duerte smacks down Putin
Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don't kill children and the elderly.” Duterte, who steps down on June 30 when his turbulent six-year term ends, has presided over a brutal anti-drugs crackdown that has left more than 6,000 mostly petty suspects dead.
-
China hopes UN rights chief's visit will ‘clarify misinformation’
China's foreign minister told the United Nations' human rights chiefWang Yie hopedMichelle Bachelet'sr landmark visit would help to "clarify misinformation", ahead of her visit to the Xinjiang region. Bachelet is expected to visit the Xinjiang cities of Urumqi and Kashgar on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a six-day tour -- the first to China by a top UN rights official since 2005.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics