Home / World News / AUKUS alliance on 'path of error and danger' with nuke submarine deal: China

world news
Published on Mar 14, 2023 01:51 PM IST

AUKUS alliance: The latest joint statement from the US, UK and Australia demonstrates that the three countries completely disregard the concerns of the international communities, said China.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, meets with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, left, at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, US, Monday March 13, 2023, as part of Aukus, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US. AP/PTI(AP03_14_2023_000001B)(AP)
AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

China warned on Tuesday that Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States were treading a "path of error and danger" after they unveiled a nuclear-powered submarines deal.

"The latest joint statement from the US, UK and Australia demonstrates that the three countries, for the sake of their own geopolitical interests, completely disregard the concerns of the international communities and are walking further and further down the path of error and danger," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

china australia
